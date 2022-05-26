Left Menu

Kerala HC posts anticipatory bail plea of actor-cum-producer Vijay Babu in sexual assault case for tomorrow

Kerala High Court posted the anticipatory bail plea of actor-cum-producer Vijay Babu in the sexual assault case against him to tomorrow.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 26-05-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 18:53 IST
Kerala HC posts anticipatory bail plea of actor-cum-producer Vijay Babu in sexual assault case for tomorrow
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala High Court posted the anticipatory bail plea of actor-cum-producer Vijay Babu in the sexual assault case against him to tomorrow. Court asked the prosecution to think about interim bail and observed that this would be a reasonable way.

While hearing, a single bench of Justice Gopinath P observed, "he has been in Dubai since the case was registered and that it would be better to grant him interim protection so that he comes back to India. Stringent conditions can then be imposed and the Court can then decide on his bail plea." After the prosecution opposed this, Court asked the prosecution, "are you playing to the gallery or trying to ensure the victim gets justice? If we don't bring him here, how will she get justice?"

Yesterday, the counsel of Vijay Babu produced the return ticket of Babu which is for May 30 from Dubai. Earlier Ernakulam South Police registered a case against Vijay Babu for sexual assault on an actress' complaint. After that, police also registered another case against him for disclosing the complainant's identity through Facebook. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need ...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022