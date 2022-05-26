Minor boy asked to clean cow shelter, public place for posting edited image of Yogi Adityanath

A 17-year-old boy held for posting “objectionable” pictures of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was asked to clean a cow shelter and a public place for 15 days each as punishment by the Juvenile Justice Board.

The boy had shared an edited image of the chief minister on social media on January 18. After investigation, police detained the minor, who confessed to have posted the pictures.

His counsel, Jawahar Singh Yadav, told media about the decision of the JJB on Thursday.

Judge Anchal Adhana, along with JJB members Arvind Gupta and Pramila Gupta, in the verdict on Wednesday said, ''The minor will clean a cow shelter and a public place for 15 days each. This will instil a sense of service in him and he will get a chance to correct himself.'' The board also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on him as punishment. The amount was deposited in the treasury by his parents on Thursday.

