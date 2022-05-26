Left Menu

Five held for demanding Rs 50 cr extortion in Haryana's Rewari

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-05-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 19:17 IST
The Haryana Police on Thursday said it has busted a gang involved in demanding extortion of Rs 50 crore from a trader in Bawal industrial town in Rewari district with the arrest of five people.

A Haryana Police spokesperson said the accused have been identified as Anil alias Mulia, Sandeep, Sonu, all residents of village Khera Murar, Sumit of Gurjar Majri and Ravindra alias Golu of Banipur village.

A motorcycle used in the crime and a country-made pistol were also recovered from them, the spokesperson said.

Rahul Batra, a sanitary and tiles trader, in his complaint had alleged that on May 24 afternoon, three youths on a motorcycle had reached his shop and threatened him to pay Rs 50 crore as extortion.

They also opened fire at Batra when he resisted, but he narrowly escaped the attack, the spokesperson said.

After he lodged the complaint, police arrested the accused with the help of CCTV cameras, the spokesperson added.

