MP: Congress workers protest vandalism of Nehru's statue in Madhya Pradesh, demand action against accused

Party workers of the Indian National Congress (INC) staged a protest after some miscreants allegedly vandalized the statue of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in Madhya Pradesh's Satna and demanded immediate arrest of the accused in the matter.

ANI | Satna (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 26-05-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 19:32 IST
Visual from Satna, MP (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Party workers of the Indian National Congress (INC) staged a protest after some miscreants allegedly vandalized the statue of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in Madhya Pradesh's Satna and demanded immediate arrest of the accused in the matter. Accusing the BJP, Congress worker Rajdeep Singh Monu said, "The incident took place on Tuesday, some BJP workers vandalized the statue of Jawaharlal Nehru. We demand the immediate arrest of the accused from the administration."

He further said the party has warned the administration on further action if they failed to arrest the accused with a given timeframe. "We have given time if the administration failed to take action, we will make sure the city will close because no one can disrespect our formers prime minister like this," he said.

Responding to the matter, Mahendra Singh, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Satna said the police are investigating and gave assurance of immediate action. "According to a video that went viral on social media some miscreants were seen vandalizing the Nehru statue. The complaint has been filed by Congress. We are working on it, the accused will be arrested soon," Singh said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

