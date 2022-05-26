Brazil's govt confirms Bolsonaro will attend U.S. summit, meet Biden
Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 19:47 IST
The Brazilian government on Thursday confirmed that President Jair Bolsonaro will attend the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles in June and hold a bilateral meeting with U.S. counterpart Joe Biden.
The confirmation came from Brazil's foreign relations ministry. Reuters had reported on Wednesday, citing two sources, that Bolsonaro had accepted an invitation to the summit and was set to meet with Biden.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Summit of Americas
- Jair Bolsonaro
- Bolsonaro
- Joe Biden
- Brazil
- U.S.
- Los Angeles
- Biden
- Brazilian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
COLUMN-U.S. diesel shortages lift refining margins to a record: Kemp
Private U.S. group says it has secured release of Russian-held American in Ukraine
China says warned U.S. warship as it transited Taiwan Strait
China says warned U.S. warship as it transited Taiwan Strait
U.S. House passes $40 bln bill to bolster Ukraine against Russian invasion