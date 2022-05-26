Brazil's govt confirms Bolsonaro will attend U.S. summit, meet Biden

The Brazilian government on Thursday confirmed that President Jair Bolsonaro will attend the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles in June and hold a bilateral meeting with U.S. counterpart Joe Biden.

The confirmation came from Brazil's foreign relations ministry. Reuters had reported on Wednesday, citing two sources, that Bolsonaro had accepted an invitation to the summit and was set to meet with Biden.

