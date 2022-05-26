Left Menu

Woman, kids found dead in river in Siliguri

PTI | Siliguri | Updated: 26-05-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 19:54 IST
The bodies of a woman and her two children were found in a river in Siliguri in West Bengal on Thursday evening, police said.

The woman, whom the police identified as a ragpicker, was walking on the rail bridge over the Sahu river along with her children when a goods train came from behind, forcing them to jump. Following this, they drowned in the river, locals said.

However, police said they are investigating the cause of the death and are yet to ascertain the exact chain of events.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem by personnel of the Ambari police outpost.

