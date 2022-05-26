Gujarat: BSF nabs two Pak fishermen, seizes four fishing boats in creek area of Kutch

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday apprehended two Pakistani fishermen and seized four fishing boats from the creek area located near the Indo-Pak border in Gujarat's Kutch district, an official said. A patrolling team of the BSF first detected some movement in the ''horizontal channel of Harami Nala'' creek and rushed to the spot where it nabbed two Pakistani fishermen with four fishing boats, the BSF said in a statement.

Nothing suspicious was recovered from the boats except some fish, fishing nets and equipment, it added.

The BSF had launched an intensive search of the creek area following the seizure of an abandoned fishing boat in Harami Nala on Wednesday morning, it said. While Indian fishermen are barred from entering the creek due to security reasons, fishermen from Pakistan are frequently apprehended in this marshy area after entering the Indian waters, mostly in search of better catch.

In February this year, the BSF had launched a massive combing operation in the Harami Nala area against intruders and caught six Pak nationals while seizing 11 fishing boats. On May 4, the BSF had seized a boat abandoned by Pakistani fishermen in the same area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)