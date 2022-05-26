Mexico's president expects to say Friday if he will attend U.S. summit

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday he had received an invitation to the U.S.-hosted Summit of the Americas and would probably decide on Friday if he will attend.

Lopez Obrador said earlier this month he would not attend the summit, scheduled for June 6-19 in Los Angeles, unless every country in the region was invited.

