Maha: Sex racket busted in Thane district; three held

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-05-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 20:25 IST
Maha: Sex racket busted in Thane district; three held
The police busted a sex racket operating at a lodge and arrested three persons in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

Based on a tip-off, a team from the anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) raided a lodge in Varsave of Kashimira on Wednesday, the official said.

The police arrested lodge manager Ramesh Vadu (45), Pintu Thakur (38), a waiter at the establishment and watchman Puran Singh (43), he said.

A case under sections under relevant sections of the IPC and Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act (PITA) has been registered in this regard, the official said.

A woman rescued from the premises has been sent to a rehabilitation home, he added.

