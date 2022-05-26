Man, accomplice held for killing parents in Ludhiana

A day after an elderly man and his wife were found dead at home, police on Thursday claimed to have solved the murder case with the arrest of the couple's son.

Bhupinder Singh (65) and his wife Shushpinder Kaur (62) were found murdered on Wednesday at their home in Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar.

Addressing the media here, Ludhiana Police Commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said that Harmeet Singh, the couple's son, had planned the killing of his parents as he was not satisfied with the monthly pocket money of Rs 18,500.

Police said Harmeet has confessed to the crime. Harmeet and his accomplice Balwinder alias Raju have been arrested while two other associates, Vikas Gill and Sunil Masih, are still at large, said police. The police commissioner said Bhupinder Singh, after retiring as an audit officer from the Indian Air Force, used to run a school and also used to build 50 square yard houses and sell them to people belonging to economically weaker section of the society.

According to police, Harmeet engaged three unemployed youths, Balwinder, Vikas and Sunil, who used to work with him some time ago, and hatched a conspiracy to eliminate his parents. The deal was struck at Rs 2.50 lakh.

Harmeet allowed his three accomplices to enter the house on Tuesday night and made them hide on the terrace. When the couple woke up in the morning, the four accused entered their room and killed the couple by suffocating them with pillows, police said.

It was the footage of CCTV camera installed in the locality that helped police crack the case, the officials said.

