SSB personnel found dead with bullet wound in Jharkhand's Giridih

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 26-05-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 20:58 IST
A SSB personnel, who was on panchayat election duty, was found dead with a bullet wound in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Thursday, police said.

The body of the jawan, a resident of Shikaripara in Dumka district, was found in Bagodar area, they said.

''Prima facie it seems that he has died by suicide. Family dispute could be a reason,'' Giridih's Superintendent of Police Amit Renu said.

Jharkhand will vote in the fourth phase of panchayat elections on Friday.

Meanwhile, an improvised explosive device (IED) was found under a culvert in Nmiyaghat police station area of the district, police said.

The IED was defused and search operations are underway in the area, they said.

