Israeli soldier behind killing of Al Jazeera journalist, Palestinian attorney general says
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 26-05-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 21:11 IST
The Palestinian Authority's attorney general said on Thursday that its investigation proves an Israeli soldier shot Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in a targeted killing in Jenin on May 11.
The bullet that killed Abu Akleh is a 5.56 mm round with a steel component used by NATO forces, he said, adding that the Palestinian Authority will not hand the bullet over to Israel.
