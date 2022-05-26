Russian resolution on Ukraine health emergency fails at WHO
- Country:
- Switzerland
A Russian resolution that expresses concerns about a "health emergency" in Ukraine but makes no reference to its own actions in the country was rejected by a World Health Organization assembly on Thursday.
The proposal brought to the annual assembly by Russia and Syria was rejected with 66 against and 15 in favour with 70 abstentions, the meeting's president Hiroki Nakatani said.
It closely mirrors the language of the Western-led resolution with both expressing: "grave concerns over the ongoing health emergency in and around Ukraine". It also condemns attacks on civilians.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
