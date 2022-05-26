Left Menu

Putin says Russia ready to help solve food crisis if West lifts sanctions - Kremlin

Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 21:20 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin told Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi by phone on Thursday that Russia was ready to significantly contribute to solving the international food crisis but only if the West lifts sanctions, the Kremlin said.

Putin said Russia stood ready to export grain and fertilizers in order to tackle the crisis.

He also told Draghi that Russia was ready to continue uninterrupted gas supplies to Italy.

