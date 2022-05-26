Putin says Russia ready to help solve food crisis if West lifts sanctions - Kremlin
Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 21:20 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin told Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi by phone on Thursday that Russia was ready to significantly contribute to solving the international food crisis but only if the West lifts sanctions, the Kremlin said.
Putin said Russia stood ready to export grain and fertilizers in order to tackle the crisis.
He also told Draghi that Russia was ready to continue uninterrupted gas supplies to Italy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
