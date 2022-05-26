Delhi court orders probe into large scale gold smuggling from Dubai

A Delhi court hearing a theft case has ordered an investigation into an alleged large-scale gold smuggling after the accused said that he used to smuggle gold for the complainant from Dubai.

Judge Kamini Lau passed the directions on Wednesday while hearing the bail application of one Sachendra, an accused in a theft case.

He alleged that he had been falsely roped in by the complainant, Mohd Saad, who himself was involved in large-scale smuggling and illegal activities along with his other associates.

"I have considered the submissions made before me. The investigations have taken a new turn prima facie revealing large-scale smuggling activities. This requires monitoring and supervision by senior officers and investigations by specialized agencies particularly in the light of wide­spread investigative ramifications both inter­state and abroad as per the existing law," the judge said.

Meanwhile, a Delhi police DCP assured the court that all necessary steps shall be taken at her level to protect the present accused, who had claimed a threat to his and his family members' lives, particularly in view of the conduct of certain officers of Police Station Darya Ganj which has now come to light and are under a scanner of the police department.

The officer further said that appropriate steps in accordance with the law relating to registration of fresh FIR and transfer of investigations to Specialized Branch i.e. Crime Branch/Special Cell are being taken.

The court also directed to send a copy of the order to the Commissioner of Police, Delhi and the Special Commissioner of Police concerned.

Sachendra submitted that he while working as an importer of burkhas and perfume for Saad from Dubai, smuggled gold on his behalf.

The investigating officer (IO) also told the court that several claims made by Sachendra have been found to be true and he had also helped in recovering certain evidence in the matter.

During the submission, the IO of the theft case submitted that Saad has admitted that he had filed a false FIR against Sachendra as he had run away from Ahmedabad with burkha, perfumes and supplements brought by him for him.

Saad had lodged a theft case against Sachendra, alleging that he had stolen Rs two lakh from him while he was working for him.

Sachendra alleged that the present FIR was a result of the dispute between him and Saad.

The public prosecutor also submitted that the present FIR lodged by Saad appeared to be fake and appropriate legal steps were being initiated in this regard.

