Left Menu

Encounter breaks out in J-K's Pulwama

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Awantipora area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said. Encounter has started at Aganhanzipora area of Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, the Kashmir zone police tweeted.There were no reports of any casualties in the encounter.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-05-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 21:49 IST
Encounter breaks out in J-K's Pulwama
  • Country:
  • India

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Awantipora area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said. ''#Encounter has started at Aganhanzipora area of #Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,'' the Kashmir zone police tweeted.

There were no reports of any casualties in the encounter. PTI MIJ SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
(Updated) SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

(Updated) SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022