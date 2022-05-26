Encounter breaks out in J-K's Pulwama

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Awantipora area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said. ''#Encounter has started at Aganhanzipora area of #Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,'' the Kashmir zone police tweeted.

There were no reports of any casualties in the encounter. PTI MIJ SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)