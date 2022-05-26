Defence Minister arrives in Karnataka on two-day visit to meet Navy officials
PTI | Karwar | Updated: 26-05-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 22:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday interacted with Indian Navy personnel and their families at Karnataka Naval Area here.
''Our defence personnel serve the nation diligently and keep our country safe and secure. Their family members also serve the country by giving them support and strength,'' he said.
Singh arrived on a two-day visit to the naval base here in Uttara Kannada district to interact with personnel of the Indian Navy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian Navy
- Defence
- Rajnath Singh
- Kannada
- Uttara
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Delhi: PM Modi attends Defence Investiture Ceremony
Sri Lanka’s ex-PM Mahinda Rajapaksa being protected at Trincomallee naval base: Defence Secretary.
General elections possible before new army chief's appointment, says Pak Defence Minister
UP DGP removed for 'neglecting work', assigned Civil Defence dept
Defence Minister responded positively to transfer of 700 acres land in Belagavi: K'taka CM