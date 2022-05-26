Left Menu

Defence Minister arrives in Karnataka on two-day visit to meet Navy officials

PTI | Karwar | Updated: 26-05-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 22:14 IST
Defence Minister arrives in Karnataka on two-day visit to meet Navy officials
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday interacted with Indian Navy personnel and their families at Karnataka Naval Area here.

''Our defence personnel serve the nation diligently and keep our country safe and secure. Their family members also serve the country by giving them support and strength,'' he said.

Singh arrived on a two-day visit to the naval base here in Uttara Kannada district to interact with personnel of the Indian Navy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
(Updated) SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

(Updated) SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022