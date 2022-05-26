Left Menu

Delhi woman falls to death from terrace

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 22:18 IST
Delhi woman falls to death from terrace
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old woman died allegedly after falling from the terrace of a building in northwest Delhi's Subhash Place area, police said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Saroj Hospital informed police about the death of Riya Gupta, a resident of Kohat Enclave, they said.

Police reached the hospital and collected the medico-legal case report of the deceased which mentioned a history of falling from height, a senior police officer said.

During inquiry, the woman's father said that she went to the terrace of the house for walking around 7.30 pm. When she didn't return for around two hours, he searched for her and found her lying injured on the street near their house.

He took her to hospital where she was declared brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

Preliminary inquiry has revealed that the woman succumbed to the injuries she suffered after falling from the terrace, the DCP said.

No foul play has been found during the preliminary inquiry, or suspected by the family of the deceased, police said, adding that further investigations are under process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
(Updated) SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

(Updated) SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022