Hate speech case: PC George approaches Kerala HC, seeks to set aside magistrate court's order

Former MLA PC George again approached Kerala High Court on Thursday with another plea seeking to set aside the order of the First Class Magistrate Court which cancelled the bail granted to him in the hate speech case.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 26-05-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 22:25 IST
Kerala former MLA PC George (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former MLA PC George again approached Kerala High Court on Thursday with another plea seeking to set aside the order of the First Class Magistrate Court which cancelled the bail granted to him in the hate speech case. He is now under judicial custody for 14 days in the case registered at Thiruvananthapuram.

Earlier on Thursday, the District court sent former MLA PC George to 14 days of judicial custody in an alleged hate speech case. While on Wednesday, Kerala Police had arrested George in a case registered against him for alleged hate speech.

Kerala High Court on Monday granted interim bail to PC George in another hate speech case at the Mahadeva Temple at Vennala in the Ernakulam district on May 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

