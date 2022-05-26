Russia says arms supplies to Ukraine could lead to unacceptable escalation - Tass
Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 22:52 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has warned the West that supplying weapons to Ukraine capable of hitting Russian territory would be "a serious step towards unacceptable escalation", Tass news agency said on Thursday.
Lavrov told the RT Arabic channel that he hoped sane people in the West would understand this, adding "There are still a few left there", RIA quoted him as saying.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sergei Lavrov
- Ukraine
- Tass
- Russian
- Lavrov
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Private U.S. group says it has secured release of Russian-held American in Ukraine
Biden's Ukraine ambassador nominee says does not know when US embassy will return to Kyiv
U.S. House passes $40 bln bill to bolster Ukraine against Russian invasion
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine to halt some Russian gas flows, claims battlefield gains