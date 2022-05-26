Left Menu

Russia says arms supplies to Ukraine could lead to unacceptable escalation - Tass

Updated: 26-05-2022 22:52 IST
Russia says arms supplies to Ukraine could lead to unacceptable escalation - Tass

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has warned the West that supplying weapons to Ukraine capable of hitting Russian territory would be "a serious step towards unacceptable escalation", Tass news agency said on Thursday.

Lavrov told the RT Arabic channel that he hoped sane people in the West would understand this, adding "There are still a few left there", RIA quoted him as saying.

