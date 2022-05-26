Left Menu

19-year-old girl beaten to death by father in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri

PTI | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 26-05-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 22:55 IST
19-year-old girl beaten to death by father in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old girl was allegedly thrashed to death with sticks by his father in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Thursday evening, police said.

The incident happened in Thakurpath in Dhupguri police station area, they said.

It the heat of the moment, the man thrashed his daughter with sticks during an argument. Locals rescued her and took her to the Dhupguri rural hospital where doctors declared her dead, police said.

The father fled to a nearby forest but was handed over to the police by the locals, they said.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
(Updated) SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

(Updated) SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022