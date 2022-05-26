Left Menu

Al Jazeera TV to refer killing of its journalist to ICC - statement

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 26-05-2022 23:04 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 23:04 IST
Qatar's Al Jazeera TV Network will refer the killing of its journalist Shireen Abu Akleh to the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), it said in a televised statement on Thursday. Abu Akleh, a prominent Palestinian-American Al Jazeera reporter, was shot dead during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank on May 11.

Al Jazeera's legal team alongside international legal experts will prepare a file on the killing of Abu Akleh to refer it to the ICC.

