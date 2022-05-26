Left Menu

Italy aims to unblock grain exports at Black Sea ports

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 26-05-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 23:07 IST
Italy aims to free grain exports blocked in Black Sea ports, Prime Minister Mario Draghi told reporters on Thursday following a phone call he held with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The first initiative one could begin to explore is to see whether a cooperation between Russia and Ukraine to unblock Black Sea ports could be built," Draghi said.

Draghi said he would soon talk to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on this issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

