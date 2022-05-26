Pakistan to raise fuel prices as agreed with IMF - finance minister
Pakistan Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said on Thursday that the government will raise fuel prices as agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Ismail said in a tweet the new prices with a rise of 30 rupee a litre will come into effect by Friday.
Pakistan on Wednesday concluded talks with IMF for resumption of $6 billion rescue package signed in 2019.
