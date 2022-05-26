Left Menu

CBI summons TMC MLA in coal smuggling case

The CBI on Thursday summoned TMC MLA of Canning Purba constituency, Saokat Molla, in connection with its probe into the coal smuggling scam, an official of the agency said.Mollah has been asked to appear before CBI sleuths at the agencys city office by 11am on Friday, he said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-05-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 23:21 IST
The CBI on Thursday summoned TMC MLA of Canning Purba constituency, Saokat Molla, in connection with its probe into the coal smuggling scam, an official of the agency said.

Mollah has been asked to appear before CBI sleuths at the agency's city office by 11am on Friday, he said. ''We sent him a letter on Wednesday asking him to appear before our officers on May 27 morning. He has been asked to bring with him documents related to bank transactions, passbooks, passport, other identity proofs and papers related to his business,'' the officer said. ''Mollah's name sprung up during interrogation of others involved in the scam,'' he said.

The coal scam, according to the CBI, had originated in Asansol of Paschim Bardhaman district and spread to other parts of the state, including Nadia, Purulia and to Canning in South 24 Parganas district. Several arrests have been made in the case thus far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

