U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Republican-led states on greenhouse gas policy

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-05-2022 23:33 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 23:33 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday let President Joe Biden's administration raise the cost estimate for the societal impact of greenhouse gases that federal agencies would be able to consider when drafting new regulations, rejecting a bid by Republican-led states to block the move.

The action by the justices in a brief unsigned order boosted the Democratic president's efforts to factor the risks of global warming into federal decision-making. The Supreme Court left in place a lower court's decision in favor of the Biden administration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

