U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Republican-led states on greenhouse gas policy
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday let President Joe Biden's administration raise the cost estimate for the societal impact of greenhouse gases that federal agencies would be able to consider when drafting new regulations, rejecting a bid by Republican-led states to block the move.
The action by the justices in a brief unsigned order boosted the Democratic president's efforts to factor the risks of global warming into federal decision-making. The Supreme Court left in place a lower court's decision in favor of the Biden administration.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Republican
- The Supreme Court
- Democratic
- Joe Biden
- Biden
- The U.S. Supreme Court
ALSO READ
U.S. Democratic Senator Manchin says he will vote against abortion rights bill
Judge finds Florida's Republican-backed congressional map illegally harms Black voters
U.S. Senate Republicans launch record early ad blitz in battleground states
Top House Republican gets subpoena from U.S. Capitol riot panel
Top House Republican gets subpoena from U.S. Capitol riot panel