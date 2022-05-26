Left Menu

2 floors of building collapse in Delhi, one injured

The walls of two floors of a building collapsed following a blast near Chhattarpur area in south Delhi on Thursday, officials said. Officials said the second and third floors of the building were damaged in the blast due to LPG gas leakage.

The walls of two floors of a building collapsed following a blast near Chhattarpur area in south Delhi on Thursday, officials said. According to the Delhi Fire department, they received information about the incident at 9.01 pm and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Officials said the second and third floors of the building were damaged in the blast due to LPG gas leakage. According to police, the incident took place at C-113B, Rajpur Khud village, near Chhattarpur.

During enquiry, it was found that one critically injured person identified as Anil was rescued by locals. He was admitted to Safdarjung hospital for treatment, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) M Harsha Vardhan said. No other reports of casualty have been reported, he said. The spot has been inspected by the staff of Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Fire Services and BSES, the officer noted. According to police, the blast took place due to leakage of PNG gas pipeline as locals said smell of gas was coming from the said building from the last couple of days and that they had filed an online complaint regarding this to IGL. A preliminary site survey suggests that the blast took place on the third floor and impacted the second and fourth floors as well, officials added. PTI NIT SRY

