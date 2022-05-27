Military situation in East Ukraine is very bad - Ukrainian foreign minister
The military situation in eastern Ukraine is even worse than people say it is and the country needs heavy weapons now to effectively fight Russia, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday.
Kuleba, taking part in a live question and answer session with Twitter users, also said peace talks with Russia were not really taking place.
