Military situation in East Ukraine is very bad - Ukrainian foreign minister

Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2022 00:07 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 00:07 IST
The military situation in eastern Ukraine is even worse than people say it is and the country needs heavy weapons now to effectively fight Russia, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday.

Kuleba, taking part in a live question and answer session with Twitter users, also said peace talks with Russia were not really taking place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

