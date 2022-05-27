Left Menu

UP woman succumbs to burns in suspected dowry death

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 27-05-2022 00:55 IST
A woman succumbed to her burn injuries on Thursday, a day after she was allegedly set ablaze by her in-laws for not yielding to their dowry demands, police said.

An FIR against her husband and other family members was registered at the Jahanabad police station, they said.

According to her family members, she was married to a person from Sajna village in 2021.

The family members alleged that the woman was repeatedly harassed by her in-laws for dowry.

The in-laws were allegedly demanding Rs 2 lakh from the woman's family as dowry.

According to the complaint, the in-laws allegedly poured a flammable liquid on the woman and set her on fire after her family members failed to meet their dowry demands.

