No talks about relaxing sanctions on Russia to get grain exports, White House says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-05-2022 02:28 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 02:28 IST
No talks about relaxing sanctions on Russia to get grain exports, White House says
The White House said on Thursday there were no talks being held about relaxing sanctions on Russia in order to get grain exports.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Thursday discussed ways to help ease the international food crisis, with the Kremlin saying this could be done only if the West lifts sanctions.

