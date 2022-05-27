U.S. declines to prosecute ex-FBI agents who botched probe of USA Gymnastics doctor Nassar
Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2022 03:10 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 03:10 IST
The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it will stand by its prior decision not to file criminal charges against the former FBI agents who botched the sex abuse investigation into former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
