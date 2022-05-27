Left Menu

U.S. declines to prosecute ex-FBI agents who botched probe of USA Gymnastics doctor Nassar

The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it will stand by its prior decision not to file criminal charges against the former FBI agents who botched the sex abuse investigation into former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

