Haryana: Five arrested for demanding Rs 50-crore extortion in Rewari

Haryana Police on Thursday busted a gang of five persons involved in demanding Rs 50-crore extortion from a trader in the Bawal industrial town in Rewari district. According to Haryana Police, the accused have been identified as Anil alias Mulia, Sandeep, Sonu, all residents of village Khera Murar, Sumit of Gurjar Majri and Ravindra alias Golu of village Banipur.

A motorcycle used in the crime and a country-made pistol was also recovered from them. Rahul Batra, a sanitary and tiles trader, in his complaint, said that on May 24 afternoon, three youths on a motorcycle went to his shop and threatened him to give Rs 50 crore extortion. They also fired at him but he narrowly escaped the bullet.

Acting swiftly, police formed special teams which investigated from all angles and cracked the case with the help of CCTV cameras in just a few hours. All were produced in a local court that sent them on three-day police remand. "The kingpin of the gang, Anil, is a habitual offender. He has been accused of a similar incident in the past. All the five arrested accused hold criminal records in the past as well. All the accused are addicted to drugs", said police. (ANI)

