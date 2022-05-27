'Free Me From Cruel Post': Rajasthan Minister Ashok Chandna to Gehlot

Rajasthan Minister Ashok Chandna on Thursday appealed to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to relieve him of the ministerial post and to give all the departments to Kuldeep Ranka, the Principal Secretary to Gehlot. Chandna took to Twitter to vent out his anger. He wrote, "Honourable Chief Minister, I have a personal request to you. Free me from this cruel ministerial post and give the charge of all my departments to Kuldeep Ranka ji, because anyway, he is the minister of all the departments. Thank you."

Chandna is the Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Disaster Management and Relief in the Rajasthan government. Last week, Congress leader Ganesh Goghra resigned from Congress. He alleged that despite being a ruling party MLA and the Youth Congress' state president, he was being neglected and his voice was being suppressed by local administration and officers.

Reacting to this state BJP chief Satish Poonia tweeted, "The ship is sinking...The trends for 2023 have started arriving." Political upheavals in the state bureaucracy are a matter of concern as the Rajya Sabha polls are near where every vote is crucial. (ANI)

