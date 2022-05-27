Over 15.85 crore unutilized COVID vaccine doses still available with States, UTs

Over 15.85 crore unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. "More than 193.53 crores (1,93,53,58,865) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. More than 15.85 crores (15,85,22,165) balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered," informed the ministry today.

The nationwide COVID 19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry further added.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with COVID vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs, it added.

Meanwhile, the health ministry informed today that India reported 2,022 new COVID-19 cases and 46 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

