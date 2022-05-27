Left Menu

Supreme Court Collegium recommends transfer of six HC judges

The Supreme Court Collegium has made recommendations to transfer six High Court judges to different High Courts.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 13:04 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court Collegium has made recommendations to transfer six High Court judges to different High Courts. The Collegium headed by the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana recommended the transfer of Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash from the High Court of Orissa to the Calcutta High Court.

Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah from the High Court of Andhra Pradesh has been recommended to be transferred to the Patna High Court. Recommendations have been made to transfer Justice Subhasis Talapatra from Tripura High Court to the Orissa High Court and Justice Lanusungkum Jamir from Manipur High Court to the Gauhati High Court.

The Collegium further recommended the transfer of Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court to the Bombay High Court. Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav from Madhya Pradesh High Court has been recommended to be transferred to the Delhi High Court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

