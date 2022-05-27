Russia expels five Croatian diplomats in retaliatory move
Russia's foreign ministry said on Friday that it was expelling five staff members of the Croatian embassy in Moscow in response to Zagreb ordering out some of its staff.
Croatia in April told 24 Russian embassy staff to leave over Moscow's actions in Ukraine.
