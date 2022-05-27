Jahangirpuri violence: HC notice to police on accused's bail plea

Left Menu

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to Delhi Police on a bail petition moved by an accused namely Babuddin arrested under stringent sections of the IPC and arms act in relation to Jahangirpuri violence.

Security personnel stand guard at Jahangirpuri on April 22 (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to Delhi Police on a bail petition moved by an accused namely Babuddin arrested under stringent sections of the IPC and arms act in relation to Jahangirpuri violence. The bench of Justice Yogesh Khanna on Friday sought the response of the Delhi Police in the matter and listed the matter for June 6, 2022, before the vacation bench. Advocate KC Mittal and Advocate Mobina Khan have appeared for Babuddin in the matter.

The plea submitted that Babuddin, has no connection with the said person and the prosecution failed itself to produce material evidence to associate the applicant with Ansar. It alleged that when the prosecution failed in associating the applicant with the main accused, Ansar, made a blatant, false and fabricated story to implicate the applicant, which even cannot be corroborated from the video that the prosecution played before the trial court judge.

The prosecution specifically avered on the basis of the disclosure statements of the applicant and his brother, Jafar Ahmad, about the Applicant that "the Applicant asked his brother to bring the sword from their shop and his brother accordingly brought and wielded the same, which has been captured in the CCTV." However, the said fact of the prosecution is absolutely contrary to the video played before the Trial Court Judge, said the plea.

Violent clashes broke out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 16 between two groups during a Hanuman Jayanti procession that left nine people injured, including eight police personnel and a civilian. (ANI)

