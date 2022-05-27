Left Menu

Maha: RPF busts hawala racket at Kalyan; seizes over Rs 1 cr cash, jewellery

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-05-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 14:30 IST
Maha: RPF busts hawala racket at Kalyan; seizes over Rs 1 cr cash, jewellery
  • Country:
  • India

The Railway Protection Force (RFP) busted a hawala racket and recovered Rs 1 crore cash and jewellery worth more than Rs 9 lakh at Kalyan station in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official from the Central Railway said on Friday. The RPF's crime intelligence unit on Thursday seized Rs 1.1 crore cash and over 178 gm of gold worth Rs 9.14 lakh from five persons, said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of Central Railway said.

While conducting preventive checks, RPF team apprehended five courier company employees, who were carrying hawala money and jewellery to be delivered in Mumbai, he said.

The senior divisional security commissioner had received information about the racket and passed on the same to the additional director of Pune circle, following which a joint seizure was done at the RPF post at Kalyan station, he said.

A case has been registered in this regard and further investigation is being carried out by the I-T department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global
3
NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to send astronauts to the Moon

NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022