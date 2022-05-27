Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena calls on Home Minister Amit Shah

Left Menu

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2022 14:41 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 14:36 IST
Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday. In a tweet today by the Lieutenant Governor, it read, "Called on Hon'ble HM Shri @AmitShah ji after assuming charge as the Lt Governor of Delhi. Sought his guidance and valuable insights on administration and good governance for making the National Capital safe, clean, livable, and truly the 'City of Joy'."

Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday was sworn in as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. On May 23, Saxena was appointed Delhi's new Lieutenant Governor after Anil Baijal resigned from the position last week.

Baijal, who served as Delhi LG for five years and four months, resigned citing personal reasons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

