Left Menu

UP Assembly starts new tradition to wish members on birthdays during proceedings

In a first, a new tradition has commenced in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly wherein all the members will congratulate those whose birthday falls on the day of the proceedings of the session.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 27-05-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 15:16 IST
UP Assembly starts new tradition to wish members on birthdays during proceedings
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a first, a new tradition has commenced in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly wherein all the members will congratulate those whose birthday falls on the day of the proceedings of the session. Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana announced this development.

Today is the birthday of MLA Ram Naresh Agnihotri. The members of the Assembly congratulated him. Welcoming this new tradition started by the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, the ruling party and the opposition also talked about distributing cakes and sweets.

Notably, this comes a day after the Uttar Pradesh budget was presented in the state assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global
4
NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to send astronauts to the Moon

NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022