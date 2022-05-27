Left Menu

11-yr-old girl dies after her father's houseboat catches fire in J-K's Dal Lake

A girl was charred to death after her fathers houseboat caught fire in Dal Lake here on Friday, officials said.They identified the victim as Nahida Bashir. Investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of fire, the officials said.The State Disaster Response Force SDRF personnel recovered Nahidas body.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-05-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 15:17 IST
11-yr-old girl dies after her father's houseboat catches fire in J-K's Dal Lake
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A girl was charred to death after her father's houseboat caught fire in Dal Lake here on Friday, officials said.

They identified the victim as Nahida Bashir. She was 11.

The houseboat owned by Bashir Ahmad was gutted in fire in the early hours of the day. Investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of fire, the officials said.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel recovered Nahida's body.

TRENDING

1
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global
4
NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to send astronauts to the Moon

NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022