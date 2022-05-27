Notaries online portal launched to usher in more transparency; reduce paperwork

Seeking to usher in more transparency and reduce the use of paper, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday launched a dedicated portal for receiving applications online from those applying to become notaries.

Union Minister of State for Law S P Singh Baghel was also present at the launch of the Notaries Online Application Portal.

The portal will lead to a paperless regime by receiving applications online, processing payments, online certificate generation, uploading seals and stamps, and annual returns, officials said. This will reduce paperwork and cut the cost on account of postage and other related expenditure. This endeavor is in line with the concept of Digital India as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they said. The portal will facilitate the maintenance and retrieval of records relating to the appointment of notaries.

According to the ministry, over 22,000 notaries have been appointed since 1952.

A notary is an advocate authorized to perform certain legal formalities, such as drawing up or certifying contracts, deeds, and other documents.

