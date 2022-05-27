Bhupinder Singh Bhalla appointed new chairman of New Delhi Municipal Council
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 15:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Bhupinder Singh Bhalla has been appointed as the new chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), according to an official order issued on Friday. He succeeds Dharmendra, a 1989-batch officer, as the civic body chairman.
Bhalla, a 1990-batch IAS officer, is currently the additional chief secretary of Delhi.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.
Indian education system is being decolonised under leadership of PM Modi: Dharmendra Pradhan
Sports Minister leads Yog Mahotsav celebrations in New Delhi, Dharamshala
New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.
Building fire kills 27 in New Delhi, police arrest company owners