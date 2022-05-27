Maha: Retd civic employee booked in disproportionate assets case
- Country:
- India
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against a retired employee of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his income, an official said on Friday. The ACB's Thane unit on Thursday registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act with the Nayanagar police station of the MBVV police, he said.
The offence was registered following an enquiry into the income and properties of ward officer (retired) Dileep Bhagwan Jagdale and his wife has also been named in the case for abetment, a release issued by deputy superintendent of police (ACB) Ashwini Patil said.
Jagdale allegedly misused his position and earned money over his known sources of income to the tune of over Rs 1.26 crore between October 1985 and February 2016, the release stated.
No arrest has been made in this connection so far, it said.
ALSO READ
Philips Expands Manufacturing and Research and Development Facility in Pune, Maharashtra
Maharashtra Police issues lookout circular against businessman Jitendra Navlani
No load-shedding in Maharashtra for 22 days now: Energy Minister
PMI Electro to set up commercial EV manufacturing plant in Maharashtra
Maharashtra: NIA arrests gangster Chhota Shakeel's aides in D-company case