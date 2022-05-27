Left Menu

Maha: Man held for attacking policemen in Bhiwandi

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-05-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 16:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 45-year-old man was on Friday arrested for allegedly attacking policemen and terrorizing residents of a locality in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said. The police have registered a case against Irfan Iliaz Ansari and his wife Parvin (40), who has not been arrested so far, an official said.

Ansari allegedly stepped out of his house in the Dudhbawdi area of the town with a sharp weapon in hand around 1.30 am and threatened residents in the locality, he said.

When a team of policemen reached the scene, Ansari verbally abused them and charged at them, the official said, adding that he manhandled a couple of policemen.

The accused was subsequently pinned down and disarmed and was taken to the police station, where his wife verbally abused the policemen outside the premises, he said. An offense under section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, Arms Act and Mumbai Police Act has been registered against the couple, and the woman has not been arrested.

