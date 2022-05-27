Left Menu

BSF nabs 1 more Pak fisherman, seizes 5 boats off Gujarat coast

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-05-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 16:48 IST
BSF nabs 1 more Pak fisherman, seizes 5 boats off Gujarat coast
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday apprehended one more Pakistani fisherman and seized five fishing boats from the Harami Nala creek area located near the Indo-Pak border in Gujarat's Kutch district during an ongoing search operation, an official said.

The BSF had on Thursday nabbed two Pakistani fishermen and seized four of their boats in the same area as they were found fishing inside the Indian waters of the creek.

On Friday, a BSF patrolling team had to fire three rounds when the fisherman tried to escape into the Pakistan side of the maritime border, but he was eventually nabbed after a chase, said the border guarding force in a statement.

Nothing suspicious was recovered from the boats which only had some fish, fishing nets and equipment, it added.

The BSF had launched an intensive search of the creek area following the seizure of an abandoned fishing boat in Harami Nala on Wednesday morning, the statement said.

While Indian fishermen are barred from entering the creek due to security reasons, their counterparts from Pakistan frequently enter the marshy area in the Indian waters mostly in search of a better catch and get apprehended.

In February this year, the BSF had launched a massive combing operation in the Harami Nala area against intruders and caught six Pakistani nationals while seizing 11 fishing boats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global
4
NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to send astronauts to the Moon

NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022