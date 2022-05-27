Man arrested for killing intellectually disabled sibling in UP's Bijnor

A man was arrested on Friday on charges of killing his intellectually disabled younger brother and burning his body, police said.

Accused Ashok (32), a resident of Mubarakpur village here, confessed to the crime, they said, adding that he and his family members were ''tired'' of deceased Pradeep's (22) behavior.

''A partly burned body of a man was recovered in Mubarakpur Village under Syohara Police station area on May 23. The deceased was identified as Pankaj. His elder brother Ashok has been arrested for the murder,'' Bijnor Superintendent of Police Dharamveer Singh said.

The officer said Ashok was initially held on suspicion, but during the interrogation, he confessed to the crime.

''Ashok told us that his younger brother was mentally challenged. The family was tired of his behavior. On May 22, the brothers had a scuffle outside the house. Ashok slit Pankaj's throat and that resulted in his death.'' Ashok later took the body to a nearby field and set it ablaze after covering it with dry leaves, the SP added.

