A man was arrested on Friday on charges of killing his intellectually disabled younger brother and burning his body, police said.Accused Ashok 32, a resident of Mubarakpur village here, confessed to the crime, they said, adding that he and his family members were tired of deceased Pradeeps 22 behaviour.A partly burned body of a man was recovered in Mubarakpur Village under Syohara Police station area on May 23.

PTI | Bijnor | Updated: 27-05-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 16:53 IST
Man arrested for killing intellectually disabled sibling in UP's Bijnor
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A man was arrested on Friday on charges of killing his intellectually disabled younger brother and burning his body, police said.

Accused Ashok (32), a resident of Mubarakpur village here, confessed to the crime, they said, adding that he and his family members were ''tired'' of deceased Pradeep's (22) behavior.

''A partly burned body of a man was recovered in Mubarakpur Village under Syohara Police station area on May 23. The deceased was identified as Pankaj. His elder brother Ashok has been arrested for the murder,'' Bijnor Superintendent of Police Dharamveer Singh said.

The officer said Ashok was initially held on suspicion, but during the interrogation, he confessed to the crime.

''Ashok told us that his younger brother was mentally challenged. The family was tired of his behavior. On May 22, the brothers had a scuffle outside the house. Ashok slit Pankaj's throat and that resulted in his death.'' Ashok later took the body to a nearby field and set it ablaze after covering it with dry leaves, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

