Left Menu

Kerala HC allows bail to PC George in alleged hate speech case

The Kerala High Court on Friday allowed bail to former MLA PC George in the alleged hate speech registered against him in Thiruvananthapuram.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 27-05-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 17:10 IST
Kerala HC allows bail to PC George in alleged hate speech case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court on Friday allowed bail to former MLA PC George in the alleged hate speech registered against him in Thiruvananthapuram. In the order, the Single Bench of Justice, P Gopinath said, "The petitioner is to be released on bail. Subject to the condition that he shall not make any speech or statement which shall result in the commission of any offence under 153A or 295A of the IPC."

PC George also approached Kerala High Court on Thursday with another plea seeking to set aside the order of the First Class Magistrate Court which cancelled the bail granted to him in the hate speech case. He was under judicial custody for 14 days in the case registered at Thiruvananthapuram.

On Wednesday, Kerala Police arrested George in a case registered against him for alleged hate speech. Kerala High Court on Monday granted interim bail to PC George in another hate speech case at the Mahadeva Temple at Vennala in the Ernakulam district on May 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global
4
NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to send astronauts to the Moon

NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022