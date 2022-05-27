Left Menu

UP Assembly: Samajwadi Party MLAs walkout over issue of unemployment

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-05-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 17:34 IST
Samajwadi Party legislators on Friday staged a walkout from the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly as a mark of protest over the issue of unemployment and the ''failure'' of the government in providing information about it. During the Question Hour, Samajwadi Party MLA Manoj Kumar Pandey sought a response from the government over unemployment and government jobs. UP Labour Minister Anil Rajbhar in response gave details about the number of unemployed registered with his department.

''Our ministry has nothing to do with the number of government jobs provided in past years,'' said the minister, adding that their department does not deal with government recruitment.

Pandey objected to this, claiming that Rajbhar is a minister and avoiding to answer the question.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said 4.5 lakh youngsters were given jobs in the past five years in the state. He added that 5,74,587 youngsters were given jobs through 3,742 Job fairs. SP leaders Manoj Pandey and Atul Pradhan interjected by claiming that the government is not providing information about jobs and staged a walkout along with other SP members.

