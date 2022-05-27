Rajnath Singh takes sea sortie in INS Khanderi Submarine in Arabian Sea

Preparations made by the Indian Navy are not a provocation to any aggression but it guarantees peace and prosperity to the region, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday. He took sea sortie in a Kalvari class submarine INS Khandari off the coast of Karwar after inspecting the naval base in Karwar, Karnataka.

Singh was in Karwar for a two-day visit to Naval Base. "Whatever I have seen today and experienced, I am assured that the Indian Navy is capable of vigilant, variant and victorious in every situation," Singh said.

INS Khanderi is a make in India inspired submarine. It was commissioned by me in the year 2019. The ships and other platforms launched by the Indian Navy have given a boost to the PM Modi's Make in India campaign, he added. During the visit, he also reviewed the progress of infrastructure upgrade under 'Project Seabird' and interacted with senior officials of the Navy during the 'Bada Khana' hosted at the base.

The second of the Project 75 submarines, which are been constructed under the 'Make in India' initiative at Mazagon Docks Limited, Mumbai, Khanderi was commissioned by the Defence Minister in September 2019. Earlier, Defence Minister had witnessed the three-dimensional combat capability of the Indian Navy, having embarked on INS Vikramaditya in Sep 2019 and P8I earlier this month.

The Scorpene submarines are extremely potent platforms, have advanced stealth features and are also equipped with both long-range guided torpedoes as well as anti-ship missiles. These submarines have a state-of-the-art SONAR and sensor suite permitting outstanding operational capabilities. During the sortie, the full spectrum of capabilities of underwater operations of the Stealth submarine was demonstrated to the Raksha Mantri.

"This year when we are celebrating Aazadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, INS Vikrant is getting ready to commission. Both Vikrant and Vikramaditya will enhance the maritime security of India. The Indian Navy is counted among the frontline Navy of the world. Big maritime forces are ready to cooperate with India," he said. The operational demonstrations included simulated weapon launches as well as advanced MR - Sub cooperation exercises with P8I aircraft.

Singh witnessed first-hand, operations onboard the potent platform, he interacted with the submarine crew during lunch on board, and he complimented them for their courage and sense of duty. Presently Indian Navy operates four submarines of this class with two more likely to be inducted by the end of next year. The induction of these submarines has significantly enhanced the Indian Navy's underwater capability in the Indian Ocean Region.

The sea sortie by Defence Minister is coinciding with 'Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' celebrations. (ANI)

